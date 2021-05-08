Qtum price rallies 160% as the project’s focus on DeFi pays off By Cointelegraph

Qtum price rallies 160% as the project’s focus on DeFi pays off

After rallying 1.510% in 2021, QTUM price hit a $35.70 all-time high on May 7. This relatively obscure altcoin launched in September 2017 is a fork of the Core 0.13 version, but it also integrates the virtual machine (EVM) and smart contract execution capability.

Following Bitcoin’s (BTC) April 23 crash down to $47,500, QTUM faced a 52% correction in 4 days before bottoming at $10. However, the situation for the altcoin improved on May 5 as QTUM initiated a 160% rally in two days, reaching the $35.70 peak.

QTUM price at Binance, USDT. Source: TradingView
Qtum blockchain transactions per day. Source: qtum.info
VORTECS™ Score vs. QTUM price (white). Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro