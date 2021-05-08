Movies And Shows To Watch The Cast Of The Nevers

So that’s why they look so familiar…
If you’ve already binged your way through HBO’s The Nevers and are craving more from the cast, we’ve got you covered.
With a stellar lineup featuring Laura Donnelly, Eleanor Tomlinson, Ann Skelly, James Norton and more, there is no shortage of star power on this Victorian-inspired series.
We’ve rounded up other TV shows and movies you can catch your favorite characters in. Check out the guide below:
Laura Donnelly portays the mysterious Amalia True. She runs St. Ramaulda’s Orphanage in the show alongside Penance Adair.
Donnelly made a name for herself with her role as Jenny Fraser in Outlander. She can also be seen in Britannia and Tolkien.
James Norton plays a pansexual posh bay named Hugo Swan.
Some other titles you can catch the actor in include McMafia, Little Women Grantchester and Happy Valley.
Ann Skelly portrays Penance Adair, a young inventor who runs St. Ramaulda’s Orphanage with Amalia True.
Her acting resume includes Vikings, Kissing Candice, Red Rock and Rose Plays Julie.
Tom Riley plays Augustus “Augie” Bidlow, the secretive younger brother of Lavinia and friend of Hugo Swann.
Add Dark Heart, Da Vinci’s Demons or The Collection to your watchlist if you want more from this British actor.
Denis O’Hare portrays a doctor named Edmund Hague who’s searching for the source of the powers.
O’Hare can be seen in a number of other titles including American Horror Story, Dallas Buyers Club and This Is Us.
Amy Manson portrays Maladie, a character who derives power from pain.
Before her role on The Nevers, the actor worked on Doom: Annihilation, Once Upon a Time and Atlantis.
Elizabeth Berrington is Lucy Best, a woman who has the ability to break anything she touches.
Other credits she’s had include In Bruges, Sanditon and Stella.
Nick Frost portrays Declan Orrun (aka the Beggar King).
The comedian has made us laugh in roles like Paul, The World’s End and Shaun of the Dead. He also portrayed Ricky Knight in 2017’s Fighting with My Family.
Eleanor Tomlinson is Mary Brighton, a woman with the power to freeze people when she sings.
You’ll remember the actor from her other roles in Poldark, The War of the Worlds and Death Comes to Pemberley.
Rochelle Neil plays the fire-wielding Annie Carbey.
She’s known for appearing in Das Boot, Anthem and Episodes.
Viola Prettejohn is Myrtle Haplisch, a woman who can speak a number of different languages at any given time.
The Nevers is Prettejohn’s first major recurring role. She’s previously appeared in The Witcher and Counterpart.
Anna Devlin plays a very tall girl named Primrose Chattoway.
You’ll recognize her in Hanna, 12 Monkeys and Body of Water.
Kiran Sonia Sawar play an aspiring lawyer named Harriet Kaur.
She has been on Black Mirror, Silent Witness and Pure.
Ella Smith is Désirée Blodgett, a character who can easily get you to reveal your darkest secrets.
She can be seen in Ray & Liz, Hoff the Record and Babylon.
Domenique Fragale portrays Beth Cassini. She has the power to make objects float out of thin air.
You’ve seen her in My Best Friend’s Famous, The Maestro and Knights of the Damned.
Martyn Ford plays Nicholas “Odium” Perbal, a henchman that can walk on water.
He has appeared in F9, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Final Score.
Who’s your favorite character on The Nevers? Tell us in the comments below!
