Matt Damon Was Almost In Bridesmaids Food Poisoning Scene

Is that a euphemism, oooorrr….?
Well, what if I told you that the food poisoning scene was almost a celeb cameo moment instead? From none other than Matt Damon?
Yup, director Paul Feig told Insider that the infamous moment was almost VERY different — originally, the dress shopping scene included a fantasy sequence involving…Matt Damon chopping wood?
“Annie goes in the dressing room to try on this really expensive dress, and suddenly she has a fantasy of what her life could be in this dress,” Paul told Insider. “It’s this romance feel with her running through the woods, and Matt Damon is shirtless chopping wood.”
However, Paul and producer Judd Apatow thought the scene didn’t suit the arc of the movie. “There needed to be a consequence to Annie’s actions, and she needs to be humiliated in front of Helen and the other bridesmaids,” Paul said. “So we came up with the food poisoning from being at a shitty restaurant.”
So, this means that we (kinda) have Matt Damon to thank/blame for this?
