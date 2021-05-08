Ivanka Trump’s luxury Miami apartment block accepting crypto for condos By Cointelegraph

Ivanka Trump’s luxury Miami apartment block accepting crypto for condos
Luxury Miami apartment Arte Surfside will now accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment for its remaining luxury residences — including the Villa Nove penthouse, currently listed for $38 million.
The firm has partnered with trading platform SolidBlock, allowing potential buyers to pay in multiple cryptocurrencies, including and Ether.
