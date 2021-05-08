Iran seems to be attempting to ban foreign-mined cryptocurrencies for payments By Cointelegraph

Iran seems to be attempting to ban foreign-mined cryptocurrencies for payments
In a broader effort to circumvent the effects of sanctions, Iran may be attempting one of the first instances of digital currency protectionism.
According to a Tweet from news outlet Iran International, The Central Bank of Iran announced a decision from the Cabinet on Wednesday decreeing that digital currencies traded in the country must have been mined, or “extracted” there as well, barring the exchange of digital assets mined abroad.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.