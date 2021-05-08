Hodler’s Digest, May 2–8 By Cointelegraph



Ether dazzles, Dogecoin fears, Elon Musk’s big night, Bitcoin boosts Square: Hodler’s Digest, May 2–8



Altcoins rally as bulls pile into large-cap tokens and layer-one projects

Were well and truly in the throes of altseason now, with Bitcoins dominance showing no signs of diminishing.

Ether delivered a stunning surge that took its price above $3,000 for the very first time, breaking new records throughout the week. On Saturday, ETH remained in uncharted territory after racing to highs of $3,800.

May 8 day to watch for Dogecoin amid warning it can suffer an XRP-style crash

Squares revenue up 1,000% in 12 months

Coinbase stock plunges to record low, further decoupling from crypto

Comedian Bill Maher excoriates environmental impact of crypto

They see ETH rollin: Why did Ether price reach $3,500, and whats next?

The fees sting, but Uniswap v3 sees more volume on launch day than v2s first month

New York bill proposes ban on crypto mining for three years over carbon concerns

Employer paid worker in crypto, then demanded it back when price rose

DOGE as internet money? TikTokers and sports fans see a use case for Dogecoin

From nay to yay: JPMorgans path to crypto could shake up finance

As Bitcoins payment options grow, BTCs true future role up for debate

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph