Hodler’s Digest, May 2–8 By Cointelegraph

Ether dazzles, Dogecoin fears, Elon Musk’s big night, Bitcoin boosts Square: Hodler’s Digest, May 2–8
Altcoins rally as bulls pile into large-cap tokens and layer-one projects
Were well and truly in the throes of altseason now, with Bitcoins dominance showing no signs of diminishing.
Ether delivered a stunning surge that took its price above $3,000 for the very first time, breaking new records throughout the week. On Saturday, ETH remained in uncharted territory after racing to highs of $3,800.
May 8 day to watch for Dogecoin amid warning it can suffer an XRP-style crash
Squares revenue up 1,000% in 12 months
Coinbase stock plunges to record low, further decoupling from crypto
Comedian Bill Maher excoriates environmental impact of crypto
They see ETH rollin: Why did Ether price reach $3,500, and whats next?
The fees sting, but Uniswap v3 sees more volume on launch day than v2s first month
New York bill proposes ban on crypto mining for three years over carbon concerns
Employer paid worker in crypto, then demanded it back when price rose
DOGE as internet money? TikTokers and sports fans see a use case for Dogecoin
From nay to yay: JPMorgans path to crypto could shake up finance
As Bitcoins payment options grow, BTCs true future role up for debate
