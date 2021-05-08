Here’s Why Ben Barnes Should Be On Your Radar

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

According to the world wide web, Ben Barnes has been the Internet’s Boyfriend for a while now.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Here’s everything you need to know about the swoon-worthy star.

1.

The charming and dashing English actor is probably best known for playing Prince Caspian in The Chronicles of Narnia.


John Phillips / UK Press via Getty Images

2.

He recently played Logan Delos in Westworld.

3.

And Billy Russo in The Punisher.

4.

Let’s not forget he played Dorian Gray in Dorian Gray — which yes, he was amazing in BTW.


Momentum Pictures / Via Giphy

5.

He’s recently received a burst of acclaim for his role in the Netflix show Shadow and Bone.

6.

Fans were already dream-casting him for the role as far back as 2013, which put the actor on showrunner Eric Heisserer’s radar.


David Appleby / DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX

Just another thing we can thank Tumblr for.

7.

This isn’t the first time fans have helped Ben receive notice either.


Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

His lovable face and acting chops have made him a mainstay amongst fans, who have helped popularize his movies and shows.

8.

He was a fan-favorite pick to play Young Sirius Black in the Harry Potter series and while the role went to James Walters, fans still to this day rally behind the idea.

9.

And yet, the newly-acclaimed actor has been in the business since he was 15-years-old.


Jeff Vespa / WireImage

His first professional job was as a drummer in the West End musical Bugsy Malone.

11.

Amongst fans, he’s known as Bin Bons, which is interesting to say the least.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The nickname originated due to how Ben himself pronounced his own name.

13.

The star, who is not on TikTok, can also be found posting incredible videos via Instagram.

14.

He’s currently single according to the interweb… so if you want to get his attention, now is your chance. 😉


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Though there were rumors he was dating Amanda Seyfried back in 2013 when they were co-stars in The Big Wedding. His mom happens to be a relationship therapist, which doesn’t really pertain to him but probably means he has a healthy outlook on life.

15.

He’s also best friends with Julianne Hough, which is cool.

16.

Overall, he continues to remain mysterious. Nobody knows that much about his personal life… which is intriguing.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

17.

But professionally, Ben Barnes is crushing it. Which, given his track record of winning hearts and fan’s devotion alike, is a pretty good reason for him to be on your radar.


Netflix / Via Giphy

I mean…. just look at that smile!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR