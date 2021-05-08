Ethereum Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Ethereum Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $3,847.77 by 16:39 (20:39 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.05% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 8.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $444.26B, or 17.97% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $407.22B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $3,453.37 to $3,862.10 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a rise in value, as it gained 30.83%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $47.34B or 20.68% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2,854.1208 to $3,862.1006 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 0.37% from its all-time high of $3,862.10 set on May 8.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $59,034.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.46% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $649.12 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.77%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,109.37B or 44.87% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $99.36B or 4.02% of the total cryptocurrency market value.