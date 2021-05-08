Elon Musk scales back Dogecoin hype while DOGE price rebounds 23% By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Elon Musk scales back Dogecoin hype while DOGE price rebounds 23%

Hours ahead of Elon Musk’s appearance on Saturday Night Live, the Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO appeared intent on cooling the flurry of hype he had created around the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE).

Months of light-hearted build-up led to a sobering punchline on Thursday, as Musk reminded his Twitter followers that cryptocurrency investments remained speculative. Musk reposted a TMZ interview from February, in which he responded to whether he thought Dogecoin was made less valuable by the fact of its inflationary supply. Musk conceded that this was the case at the time, adding: