Cyberattack on pipeline spotlights holes in U.S. energy security

A cyberattack that shut the largest U.S. gasoline pipeline and jeopardized supplies from Gulf Coast refining centers to cities including Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Atlanta put energy security back in the spotlight.

Colonial Pipeline halted operations to contain the threat after learning of Friday’s attack, the company said. It cut deliveries of 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel through 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of pipelines.

COMMENTARY

PATRICK DeHAAN, PETROLEUM ANALYST, GASBUDDY

“I would not expect this to last long enough to make fuel pricing or supply an issue.

“Gas prices are not impacted yet, and should not be if Colonial’s operations return soon.”

ANDREW LIPOW, PRESIDENT, LIPOW OIL ASSOCIATES

“As every day goes by, it becomes a greater and greater impact on Gulf Coast oil refining. Refiners would have to react by reducing crude processing because they’ve lost part of the distribution system.”

“If the Colonial shutdown becomes more extended, to four or five days, (refiners) might have to reduce their operating rates to contain inventories. Colonial ships over 2 million barrels per day from the Gulf Coast and the alternative, the Plantation Pipe Line, carries 700,000 barrels.”