Cyber attack on top U.S. pipeline operator was ransomware -sources

Article content

NEW YORK — The malicious software used in a cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline, the top U.S. products pipeline operator, was ransomware, a type of malware that is designed to lock down systems by encrypting data and demanding payment to regain access, two cybersecurity industry sources said.

The attack resulted in Colonial Pipeline shutting its entire system to contain the threat. The malware has grown in popularity over the last five years and is most often deployed by cybercriminal groups. (Reporting by Christopher Bing; writing by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Alistair Bell)