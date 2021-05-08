Crypto.com unveils EVM blockchain functionality and related fund By Cointelegraph

Crypto.com unveils EVM blockchain functionality and related fund
In the coming months, Crypto.com’s blockchain will let projects built on transfer over to its ecosystem via Ethereum Virtual Machine, or EVM, compatibility. The company also unveiled a related fund to bolster interested projects.
According to a Friday public statement from the company provided to Cointelegraph, the EVM feature goes live on the Crypto.org blockchain on July 14 of this year. “EVM support will be implemented as a side-chain,” the statement noted.
