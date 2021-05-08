Citigroup considers crypto amid surge in customer demand on Wall Street By Cointelegraph

Citigroup (NYSE:) is reportedly considering offering crypto-related services to its customers in response to rising demand, specifically from asset managers and hedge funds.

The financial services firm’s global head of foreign exchange, Itay Tuchman, told the Financial Times on Friday that the investment bank was already exploring the possibility of providing crypto services to its clients.