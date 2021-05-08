Billie Eilish Calls Out Sexist Headline

We’re used to seeing Billie in baggier clothes, so when she dropped these pics on her IG, I was like, “YESSS, we love a versatile queen.”
Well, not everyone loved it — or understood the concept that people can change their style/vibe/look for a cover shoot???
DailyMail published this article, “‘Proof that money can you make you change your values and sell out’: Bille Eilish shocks fans by swapping baggy clothes for lingerie in Vogue — despite years of vowing to ‘hide her body.'”
First of all, Billie was 17 years old — you know, a minor — when she talked about her look. “It kind of gives nobody the opportunity to judge what your body looks like,” she told Vogue Australia last year. “I want layers and layers and layers and I want to be mysterious. You don’t know what’s underneath and you don’t know what’s on top.”
Well, Billie called out the headline to her 84 million followers on Instagram by reposting this graphic created by Emily Clarkson to her story, correcting the sexist, weird, creepy headline:
“Proof that money can make you change your values and sell out” was corrected to “Proof that women can change their minds and reclaim autonomy over their own bodies.”
And “vowing to ‘hide her body'” was corrected to “of being an actual child.”
Yup, haters/weirdos, read that again.
And Billie, don’t let it get to you. Keep winning at everything.
