Billie Eilish Calls Out Sexist Headline

First of all, Billie was 17 years old — you know, a minor — when she talked about her look. “It kind of gives nobody the opportunity to judge what your body looks like,” she told Vogue Australia last year. “I want layers and layers and layers and I want to be mysterious. You don’t know what’s underneath and you don’t know what’s on top.”



Vogue / Via youtube.com

Second of all, AGAIN, she’s allowed to change her look!