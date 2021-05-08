Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Québec Celebrates its One-Year Anniversary

Unlike other international franchises where existing companies get converted to the brand, the Québec brokerage was a start-up. “When I had my first call in November 2019, I had a vision and a plan,” says Sacha Brosseau, the company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Having been in this business for over 15 years, I wanted to bring something to the province that I believed the public both needed and deserve; a highly respected international brand which can service every segment of the market without question where the brokers work collaboratively and are an integral part of each other’s success.”

MONTREAL — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Québec , part of one of the largest, global real estate brokerage franchise networks in the world, with more than 50,000 agents in 1500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, the Middle East and India, celebrates its first full year of operation.

For Brosseau, culture is one of the most important aspects of his brokerage, referring to each person within the organization as a “family member.” In April 2020, prior to its May launch, he invited his long-time friends and former colleagues, Gabriele Di Iorio, Chief Brokerage Officer, and John Di Pietro, Chief Development Officer, to join him in leading the new brokerage. The “family” has since been selectively growing over the past twelve months and has made a name for itself as a reputable and result driven brokerage with significant sales in key markets in and around the island of Montreal, with plans to expand in other markets in the province in the years to come. “Our plan is to very selectively grow within the province. We will never be more than 100 core brokers in Québec, and I prefer we take our time in selecting the right people in the right areas rather than rush our decisions and dilute our offering by being all about volume.”

“Last year, as we looked to expand our global footprint in North America, Québec was a strategic business decision,” said Michael Jalbert, EVP Business Development, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Sacha Brosseau not only aligned with our core values of trust, integrity, stability and longevity, he also possesses the passion and inspiration to build one of the most successful real estate brokerages in Quebec. Navigating through a year of unknowns, what Sacha and his team have built is nothing short of amazing and undoubtably will serve as an inspiration to our entire network. We are thrilled to have Sacha and his team as part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network and look forward to witnessing the success they will continue to create.”

“In my experience within the industry, with an inside view of the operations of thousands of companies and having interacted with tens-of-thousands of real estate professionals, you can always anticipate the success of, and then measure the results achieved, by a single marker; the quality of the leadership at the helm of an organization,” said Chris Stuart, President and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “That’s exactly what Sacha Brosseau and the entire team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Québec have demonstrated and delivered. I couldn’t be more proud to be associated with them all.”

As the company celebrates a successful first year of operations, the Québec team is not only excited, but confident about the future of the firm. “Our strength is in our people and our alliances. This is a relationship-based business, and we work hard at maintaining those relationships where we have them; locally, nationally and internationally.”