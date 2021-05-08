Bank of England Governor Says Bitcoin Investors Could Lose All Their Money By CoinQuora



Bank of England Governor Says Bitcoin Investors Could Lose All Their Money



Andrew Bailey, Bank of England Governor warned people about

Bailey says that investors should be prepared to lose all their money

His reasons are that BTC has “no intrinsic value”

Andrew Bailey, a prominent Bitcoin critic since 2017, who is now the Bank of England Governor once again reiterated his views on cryptocurrency in a recent press conference.

Last year, Bailey expressed his doubts about Bitcoin’s intrinsic value. He once again underscored his belief that Bitcoin has “no intrinsic value”.

Back in January, he went on an interview called Resetting Digital Currencies and expressed his doubts on how crypto will last. According to him, “no existing cryptocurrencies will last.”

In the press conference, Bailey warned investors: