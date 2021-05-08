Bank of England governor issues crypto investment warning By Cointelegraph

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, has warned crypto investors of the dangers of participating in the market.

Speaking during a conference on Thursday, Bailey balked at the notion of “cryptocurrencies,” stating that “crypto assets” was a more suitable nomenclature for describing digital currencies.