$85 million ‘Meebits’ NFT project exploited; attacker nabs $700,000 collectible By Cointelegraph

$85 million ‘Meebits’ NFT project exploited; attacker nabs $700,000 collectible
Legendary NFT developers Larva Labs were the victims of an exploit this morning, as an attacker found a way to mint a rare NFT worth over $700,000 from the “Meebits” collection.
The attacker, 0xNietzsche, teased the exploit on Twitter this morning, saying he anticipated making “$300,000 per hour” throughout the duration of the attack. He has since deleted the Tweets, saying that they came off as “douchey.”
