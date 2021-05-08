2/3 tech companies found Microsoft Office helped them work better

Article content

Rewind to March 2020. Stocks were falling. Employees were being laid off. The economy was in a tailspin. Tensions were high. Morale was low. A global pandemic hit us where it hurt — our jobs, our livelihood. But being as resilient as we are, we managed to survive. While the world is not running at full capacity yet, we have taken the bull by the horns and figured out how to work remotely, with many thanks to Microsoft Office.

Despite — or some may say because of — the pandemic, two out of three tech companies actually managed to increase their revenues. With collaboration tools such as Teams, OneDrive and SharePoint (Cloud), Microsoft 365 has provided solutions to problems it may not have even known existed when they first were introduced. In Canada, almost 70 per cent of Canadian business leaders were confident that their business would survive the pandemic into 2021, while just over half thought their company would be able to adapt to whatever the upcoming year might hold. Adapting to new technologies and new ways of doing business, companies have been able to embrace this “new normal”, and indeed, been able to equip themselves to better serve their customers and their employees.