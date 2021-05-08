18 Old Bollywood Icons I Bet You Didn’t Know About (But You Really Should)



OP Films



In most films, her name would come before the film’s lead male actor, which was unusual for that time but a testament to her popularity! She is associated most with her magnum opus Mughal-e-Azam (1960) as the ill-fated courtesan Anarkali.

Heartbreakingly, her life was cut short at the height of her stardom; she died in 1969 at age 36 from a prolonged illness due to a heart defect. An icon of the Golden Age of Bollywood (1940s-1960s), she is well-loved and revered even today. In 2018, The New York Times published a belated obituary and in 2019, Google commemorated her with a Doodle.