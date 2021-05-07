Yuan set for longest weekly winning streak since Sept

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan jumped to a more

than two-month high against a softer dollar on Friday, with

buoyant trade data lending additional support.

The gain helped extend the yuan’s weekly winning streak to

five, the longest since September.

The dollar dropped as global market risk appetite improved

after data showed that fewer Americans filed new claims for

unemployment benefits last week, with COVID-19 vaccination

efforts and government stimulus leading to a further reopening

of the economy.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4678 per dollar,

217 pips or 0.34% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4895.

Some market participants pointed out that Friday’s fixing

came in weaker than their projections and had relatively large

estimate errors, a sign that the authorities might be willing to

see more two-way fluctuations in the local unit before testing

the key 6.45 per dollar level.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4655

per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4564 at one point, the

strongest level since March 3. By midday, the spot yuan was

changing hands at 6.4594, 37 pips firmer than the previous late

session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday