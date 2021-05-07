Yuan set for longest weekly winning streak since Sept

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan jumped to a more

than two-month high against a softer dollar on Friday, with

buoyant trade data lending additional support.

The gain helped extend the yuan’s weekly winning streak to

five, the longest since September.

The dollar dropped as global market risk appetite improved

after data showed that fewer Americans filed new claims for

unemployment benefits last week, with COVID-19 vaccination

efforts and government stimulus leading to a further reopening

of the economy.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4678 per dollar,

217 pips or 0.34% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4895.

Some market participants pointed out that Friday’s fixing

came in weaker than their projections and had relatively large

estimate errors, a sign that the authorities might be willing to

see more two-way fluctuations in the local unit before testing

the key 6.45 per dollar level.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4655

per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4564 at one point, the

strongest level since March 3. By midday, the spot yuan was

changing hands at 6.4594, 37 pips firmer than the previous late

session close.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday

level, it would have booked a fifth straight weekly gain for the

holiday-shortened week.

Traders said domestic markets would pay close attention to

U.S. non-farm payroll data for more clues about the health of

world’s largest economy. A very robust reading could fuel more

speculation on when the Federal Reserve may begin tapering

emergency support, altering the dollar’s trajectory.

U.S. payrolls data due at 1230 GMT will likely confirm the

economy’s solid path to recovery from the pandemic, analysts

said. Economists expect 978,000 new U.S. jobs for April,

according to a Reuters poll.

Strong Chinese trade data also underpinned the yuan, traders

said, as improvements in economic fundamentals were crucial to

yuan’s longer-term performance.

Export growth unexpectedly picked up in April, data showed

on Friday, as the world’s second-largest economy extended its

recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Export will be a key pillar for growth in China this year.

It also helps RMB to perform well among emerging market

currencies,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint

Asset Management, expecting export growth to stay strong into

the second half of this year.

At midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.866

from the previous close of 90.873, while the offshore yuan

was trading at 6.4555 per dollar.

The yuan market at 0403 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4678 6.4895 0.34%

Spot yuan 6.4594 6.4631 0.06%

Divergence from -0.13%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.07%

Spot change since 2005 28.13%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.16 97.12 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 90.866 90.873 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4555 0.06%

*

Offshore 6.6289 -2.43%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

