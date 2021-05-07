Yields rebound after hitting two-month lows in wake of weak jobs report

CHICAGO — U.S. Treasury yields rebounded

after hitting two-month lows on Friday following data that

showed a much smaller-than-expected jobs gain in April, with

yields on longer-dated debt rising for the session as investors

remained confident the economy was on the road to a strong

recovery.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which dropped to

1.469%, the lowest since March 4, was last up 1.6 basis points

on the day at 1.5771%, holding below a 14-month high of 1.776%

reached on March 30.

The 30-year yield tumbled to its lowest level

since March 1 at 2.158%. It was last 4.4 basis points higher at

2.28%.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by only 266,000 jobs last month

after rising by 770,000 in March, the Labor Department reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls advancing

by 978,000 jobs. The unexpected slowdown in job growth was

likely due to shortages of workers and raw materials as the

economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The yield drop was a “knee-jerk reaction” that faded as the

session wore on and the market digested the data, according to

analysts.

“Despite a huge miss, which it was, it’s still employment

going in the right direction,” said Andrew Richman, senior fixed

income strategist at Sterling Capital Management.

John Canavan, lead analyst at Oxford Economics, said the

report reinforced the idea the Federal Reserve can stick with

its current monetary policy for longer, which led to

intermediate yields outperforming longer-dated yields,

steepening the yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year

bonds. It was last 6.87 basis points steeper at

150.60 basis points.

“As market participants pile into curve-steepening trades,

part of that results in selling of the long end,” Canavan said.

The most closely watched part of the yield curve that

measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury

notes was about 2 basis points steeper at 143.20

basis points.

U.S. interest rate futures indicated that traders pushed out

expectations of a Fed rate hike by roughly three months after

the payrolls report’s release.

Eurodollar futures, which are a proxy for interest rate

expectations, showed a 90% chance of an interest rate hike in

March 2023, and fully priced in a hike in June 2023.

Prior to the report, investors were betting there was a 90%

chance of a hike in December 2022, and a 100% chance in March

2023.

Inflation expectations temporarily eased in the wake of the

jobs data, with the breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury

Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) falling as

low as 2.586% from 2.661% at the previous close. It was last at

2.678%, down from a 10-year high of 2.696% reached on Wednesday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate also rebounded

after falling to 2.411%. It rose to 2.503%, the highest since

April 2013, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.5%

a year for the next decade.

“The Fed’s being extremely easy here still. We have stimulus

coming on. It’s inflationary in the short run,” Richman said.

The two-year Treasury yield, which typically

moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last 1 basis

point lower at 0.1468%.

Next week will bring a burst of supply, with the U.S.

Treasury auctioning $58 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday,

$41 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday, and $27 billion of

30-year bonds on Thursday.

May 7 Friday 4:23PM New York / 2023 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.015 0.0152 0.000

Six-month bills 0.035 0.0355 -0.005

Two-year note 99-245/256 0.1468 -0.010

Three-year note 100-64/256 0.2893 -0.022

Five-year note 99-228/256 0.7725 -0.024

Seven-year note 100-24/256 1.2359 -0.007

10-year note 95-236/256 1.5771 0.016

20-year bond 95-108/256 2.1607 0.034

30-year bond 91-72/256 2.28 0.044

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 10.25 -0.50

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.00 -0.75

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.25 -0.50

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.00 -0.50

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.50 -1.50

spread

(By Karen Pierog; additional reporting by Ann Saphir and Kate

Duguid

Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

