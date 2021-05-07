Yields rebound after hitting two-month lows in wake of weak jobs report

Article content

CHICAGO — U.S. Treasury yields rebounded

after hitting two-month lows on Friday following data that

showed a much smaller-than-expected jobs gain in April, with

yields on longer-dated debt rising for the session as investors

remained confident the economy was on the road to a strong

recovery.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which dropped to

1.469%, the lowest since March 4, was last up 1.6 basis points

on the day at 1.5771%, holding below a 14-month high of 1.776%

reached on March 30.

The 30-year yield tumbled to its lowest level

since March 1 at 2.158%. It was last 4.4 basis points higher at

2.28%.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by only 266,000 jobs last month

after rising by 770,000 in March, the Labor Department reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls advancing

by 978,000 jobs. The unexpected slowdown in job growth was

likely due to shortages of workers and raw materials as the

economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The yield drop was a “knee-jerk reaction” that faded as the

session wore on and the market digested the data, according to

analysts.

“Despite a huge miss, which it was, it’s still employment

going in the right direction,” said Andrew Richman, senior fixed