Yields hit two-month lows after weak jobs report

CHICAGO — U.S. Treasury yields fell to

two-month lows on Friday after data showed a much

smaller-than-expected jobs gain in April, but later bounced

higher, with yields on longer-dated debt rising for the session.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which dropped to

1.469%, the lowest since March 4, was last up 1.6 basis points

at 1.5771%, holding below a 14-month high of 1.776% reached on

March 30.

The 30-year yield tumbled to its lowest level

since March 1 at 2.158%. It was last 3.6 basis points higher at

2.2723%.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by only 266,000 jobs last month

after rising by 770,000 in March, the Labor Department reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls advancing

by 978,000 jobs. The unexpected slowdown in job growth was

likely due to shortages of workers and raw materials as the

economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The yield drop was a “knee-jerk reaction” that faded as the

session wore on and the market digested the data, according to

analysts.

“Despite a huge miss, which it was, it’s still employment

going in the right direction,” said Andrew Richman, senior fixed

income strategist at Sterling Capital Management.

John Canavan, lead analyst at Oxford Economics, said the