Yellen says U.S. economy has made remarkable progress but more help needed By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday heralded the progress the economy has achieved to escape the grip of the coronavirus pandemic but said more action was needed to “build back better.”

“We’ve made remarkable progress,” Yellen told reporters at the White House. But she said jobs data for April showed that “we’re not yet finished.”

“As our economy continues to heal, it’s important to consider ways in which we can build back better,” she said.

