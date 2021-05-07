Why did Ether price reach $3.5K, and what’s next? By Cointelegraph

They see ETH rollin’: Why did Ether price reach $3.5K, and what’s next?
The next few months promise to be exhilarating and decisive for Ether (ETH), as its recent all-time highs above $3,500 put an even bigger spotlight on the cryptocurrency and its smart contract blockchain, .
As the cryptocurrency markets continue to grow five months into 2021, both the preeminent (BTC) and a host of other blockchain projects and tokens have soared in value, chief among them being Ether. The second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has enjoyed a buoyant fortnight that has seen it rise to new heights.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.