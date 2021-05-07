Which Streaming Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



Netflix vs. Spotify: Which Streaming Stock is a Better Buy?



Netflix (NASDAQ:) is the most well known video streaming service and Spotify (NYSE:) is the most well-known audio streaming service. As streaming services became extremely popular during the pandemic, both companies benefited. But now that the economy is opening back up, there will be less of a need for streaming. Which stock will fare better in a post pandemic world? Read more to find.Streaming services have proven quite popular in recent years. However, the popularity of streaming services reached new levels during the pandemic, with everyone quarantined in their home. Contrary to popular opinion, the overwhelming majority of those living in the United States subscribe to at least one streaming service. A growing number of households subscribe to multiple streaming services.

Part of the beauty of investing in streaming companies is the fact that they have subscription-based business models that rake in cash, banking on the fact that most consumers “set it and forget it.” This means the typical consumer sets up streaming subscriptions and allows monthly billing to continue recurring with no definitive end date.

Here is a look at two of the top streaming services in Netflix (NFLX) and Spotify (SPOT).

Continue reading on StockNews