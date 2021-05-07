Wall Street Opens Mostly Higher as Job Shock Banishes Tapering Fears; Dow Flat By Investing.com

© Reuters
By Geoffrey Smitth
Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened mostly higher on Friday thanks to the “bad news is good news principle”, as a shock shortfall in job creating reassured market participants that the Federal Reserve will not withdraw any monetary stimulus for the foreseeable future.
By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was effectively unchanged on 34,552 points, underperforming as the government’s labor market report suggested that only a slow pickup in employment despite the broad reopening of the economy. The was up 0.4%, and the , many of whose components are highly sensitive to expectations of future interest rates, was up 0.8%
