Von Der Leyen Calls on U.S. to Match EU Vaccine Exports

(Bloomberg) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she is open to discussing President Joe Biden’s proposal to waive patents on Covid-19 vaccines but that the U.S. needs to dramatically ramp up the number of shots it’s exporting in the short term.

Von der Leyen said that vaccine manufacturers in the European Union have exported about half of the shots they’ve produced, some 200 million in total, and urged the U.S. to match that effort.

“We invite all those who engage in the debate for a waiver for IP rights also to join us to commit to be willing to export a large share of what is being produced in that region,” von der Leyen said at a press conference in Porto during a summit of EU leaders, Friday.

The U.S. has so far gobbled up nearly all of the doses produced on its soil. It has sent 4.2 million AstraZeneca shots — which aren’t yet authorized for use in the U.S. — to Mexico and Canada and says it plans to ship another 60 million of those doses by the end of June. Those doses are undergoing a safety review as of now. Pfizer Inc. has also begun fulfilling non-U.S. orders from its U.S. production, but hasn’t said how many doses it has shipped or which countries have received them.

“The European Union is the only continental, democratic region of this world that is exporting on a large scale,” von der Leyen said.

