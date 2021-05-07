U.S. Treasury appoints Fed’s Hsu as acting Comptroller of the Currency By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said she will appoint Federal Reserve banking supervisor Michael Hsu as First Deputy of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the U.S. agency that regulates large banks.
Hsu, currently associate director of the Fed’s supervision and regulation division, will serve as the acting Comptroller of the Currency while OCC lacks a nominee to lead it. Yellen’s plans for the Hsu appointment were first reported on Monday.
