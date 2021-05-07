U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.66% By Investing.com



© Reuters U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.66%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.66% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.74%, and the index gained 0.88%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nike Inc (NYSE:), which rose 3.24% or 4.32 points to trade at 137.81 at the close. Meanwhile, Boeing Co (NYSE:) added 2.47% or 5.67 points to end at 235.48 and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 1.85% or 0.97 points to 53.41 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:), which fell 0.96% or 0.57 points to trade at 58.72 at the close. International Business Machines (NYSE:) declined 0.95% or 1.39 points to end at 145.39 and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.71% or 1.55 points to 216.50.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) which rose 8.48% to 20.09, Centene Corp (NYSE:) which was up 8.11% to settle at 70.48 and EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:) which gained 8.09% to close at 83.21.

The worst performers were Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.95% to 91.27 in late trade, Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 1.44% to settle at 156.19 and Mettler-Toledo International Inc (NYSE:) which was down 1.37% to 1280.79 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 24.94% to 10.72, Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 23.52% to settle at 5.62 and Moneygram Int (NASDAQ:) which gained 22.63% to close at 8.020.

The worst performers were ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 62.13% to 10.41 in late trade, Orphazyme (NASDAQ:) which lost 32.71% to settle at 5.76 and SemiLEDS Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 22.41% to 7.930 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2366 to 816 and 101 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2197 rose and 1127 declined, while 128 ended unchanged.

Shares in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 8.09% or 6.23 to 83.21. Shares in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.85% or 0.97 to 53.41. Shares in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 62.13% or 17.08 to 10.41. Shares in Orphazyme (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 32.71% or 2.80 to 5.76.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 9.24% to 16.69.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.89% or 16.15 to $1831.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.29% or 0.19 to hit $64.90 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.25% or 0.17 to trade at $68.26 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.85% to 1.2166, while USD/JPY fell 0.45% to 108.58.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.80% at 90.205.