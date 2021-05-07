U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.66% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.66%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.66% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.74%, and the index gained 0.88%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nike Inc (NYSE:), which rose 3.24% or 4.32 points to trade at 137.81 at the close. Meanwhile, Boeing Co (NYSE:) added 2.47% or 5.67 points to end at 235.48 and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 1.85% or 0.97 points to 53.41 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:), which fell 0.96% or 0.57 points to trade at 58.72 at the close. International Business Machines (NYSE:) declined 0.95% or 1.39 points to end at 145.39 and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.71% or 1.55 points to 216.50.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:) which rose 8.48% to 20.09, Centene Corp (NYSE:) which was up 8.11% to settle at 70.48 and EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:) which gained 8.09% to close at 83.21.

The worst performers were Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.95% to 91.27 in late trade, Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 1.44% to settle at 156.19 and Mettler-Toledo International Inc (NYSE:) which was down 1.37% to 1280.79 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 24.94% to 10.72, Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 23.52% to settle at 5.62 and Moneygram Int (NASDAQ:) which gained 22.63% to close at 8.020.

The worst performers were ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 62.13% to 10.41 in late trade, Orphazyme (NASDAQ:) which lost 32.71% to settle at 5.76 and SemiLEDS Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 22.41% to 7.930 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2366 to 816 and 101 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2197 rose and 1127 declined, while 128 ended unchanged.

Shares in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 8.09% or 6.23 to 83.21. Shares in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.85% or 0.97 to 53.41. Shares in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 62.13% or 17.08 to 10.41. Shares in Orphazyme (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 32.71% or 2.80 to 5.76.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 9.24% to 16.69.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.89% or 16.15 to $1831.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.29% or 0.19 to hit $64.90 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract rose 0.25% or 0.17 to trade at $68.26 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.85% to 1.2166, while USD/JPY fell 0.45% to 108.58.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.80% at 90.205.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR