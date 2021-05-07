U.S. Chamber calls for end to $300-a-week jobless aid to ease labor shortage By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen on the Chamber Of Commerce Building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday said the federal government should end the $300 weekly supplemental unemployment benefit in President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package to ease a labor shortage that limited hiring in April.

“The disappointing jobs report makes it clear that paying people not to work is dampening what should be a stronger jobs market,” the Chamber’s chief policy officer Neil Bradley said in a statement, adding that unfilled positions threaten to slow economic recovery.

“Based on the Chamber’s analysis, the $300 benefit results in approximately one in four recipients taking home more in unemployment than they earned working,” Bradley said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR