Toronto Private Lender’s Founders Fired Amid Mismanagement Probe

(Bloomberg) — The husband-and-wife duo that ran private lender Bridging Finance Inc. has been fired by a court-appointed receiver as Canada’s main securities regulator investigates the firm over alleged mismanagement and self-dealing.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, which took control of Bridging at the request of the Ontario Securities Commission, fired David and Natasha Sharpe from the firm they co-founded almost a decade ago. The move came less than a week after the regulator said it was investigating the executives at the firm, which had about C$2 billion ($1.7 billion) in assets under management as of December.

“The decision of the receiver is regrettable but not surprising,” David Sharpe said in an emailed message. “Notwithstanding our termination, we will cooperate with the receiver to the extent possible in the interests of investors while we address the OSC’s misguided allegations.”

The Toronto-based firm lends to small and mid-sized companies involved in everything from milling flour to delivering groceries. It attracted a following in particular among high-net-worth individuals with promises of steady gains from its loan portfolio. Those investments are now frozen, and it’s unclear how much will be recouped after the company emerges from receivership.