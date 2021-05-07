The Steelworkers Humanity Fund Provides $5,000 to Support Victims of COVID-19 in India

Article content

TORONTO — Confronted with the critical situation in India, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund has provided emergency funds totalling $5,000 to Oxfam-Quebec to strengthen the COVID-19 humanitarian response, and to support economic stimulus.

Besieged by a third wave, characterized by especially contagious variants, India is currently going through some very dark times. With rates exceeding 400,000 new infections per day, India’s health services – heavily privatized – are no longer able to meet demand. Once more, the most vulnerable are those who suffer the most in this situation.

The Steelworkers Humanity Fund is providing emergency support to Oxfam-Québec, who will work with community partners on locally defined priorities. Efforts will first be concentrated on providing equipment and medical supplies to public hospitals. Contributions will then be used for economic stimulus, supporting small family businesses, among others.

“COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc around the world, especially in India, where physical distancing is truly a luxury. This is why, despite advances in vaccinations, we need to remain on our guard and continue to protect marginalized populations,” said Ken Neumann, National Director of the United Steelworkers union and President of the Steelworkers Humanity Fund.