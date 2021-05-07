The fees sting but Uniswap v3 sees more volume on launch day than v2’s first month By Cointelegraph

The fees sting but Uniswap v3 sees more volume on launch day than v2’s first month
The founder of Uniswap, Hayden Adams, has reported that the launch day of Uniswap’s v3 iteration was more successful than its predecessor in terms of volume.
In a tweet on May 6th, Adams declared the launch of Uniswap v3 the day before a resounding success. He noted that over its first 24 hours of going live v3 had already processed more than twice the volume that v2 saw in its first month.
Gas guzzler?
