The Dapp List Raises $1.9M to Bring Scam-Free Crypto Ecosystem By CoinQuora

The Dapp List Raises $1.9M to Bring Scam-Free Crypto Ecosystem
- The Dapp List has finished a $1.9 million funding round.
- The investment funds and Venture includes CMS Holdings.
- YBB foundation, LD Capital, Bitscale Capital, BR Capital, and many more.
The Dapp List has finished a $1.9 million funding round led by the investors and angels in the cryptocurrency space. Moreover, The DApp List focuses on bringing in scam-free projects.
More so, the investment funds and Venture includes CMS Holdings, YBB foundation, LD Capital, Bitscale Capital, BR Capital, GenBlock, SL2 Capital, and Double Peak. Even more, many angels also extend…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
