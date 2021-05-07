Tencent-backed Waterdrop says to prioritize user growth over profit in short term

Article content

BEIJING — Online insurance technology firm Waterdrop Inc will focus more on user growth than on profit in the short term and aims to become China’s version of UnitedHealth Group in a decade, its chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

Waterdrop, which is backed by Chinese gaming giant Tencent and will list in New York on Friday, has no plan to revive its once popular mutual aid service, founder and CEO Shen Peng said in an interview.

The loss-making company will focus until 2025 on growing its online insurance business in China, and would like to expand further into healthcare businesses in 10 years’ time in the country, Shen said. UnitedHealth is the biggest U.S. health insurer.

“Currently becoming profitable is not our priority,” said Shen, adding that growth and serving more users was more important in the short term.

Waterdrop’s upcoming stock market debut will be a key test of investor appetite for Chinese fintech companies amid a regulatory crackdown that started after the halting of Ant Group’s IPO last November. Its IPO raised $360 million.

Waterdrop doesn’t plan to restore its mutual aid service, which was shut down in March and had provided 80 million users with shared basic health plan covering critical illnesses, as Shen believes such services are out of fashion and cost-effective insurance policies underwritten by insurance carriers will prevail in China’s lower-tier cities.