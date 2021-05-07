Surprisingly weak April jobs report pushes yields lower

CHICAGO — U.S. Treasury yields backed off

from two-month lows reached on Friday after the April employment

report showed a much smaller-than-expected jobs gain even as the

economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which dropped to

1.469%, the lowest since March 4, was last down 1.6 basis points

at 1.5452%, holding below a 14-month high of 1.776% reached on

March 30.

The 30-year yield tumbled to its lowest level

since March 1 at 2.158%. It was last up less than a basis point

at 2.2449%.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by only 266,000 jobs last month

after rising by 770,000 in March, the Labor Department said in

its closely watched employment report on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls advancing

by 978,000 jobs.

Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Capital

Management in Philadelphia, said the report triggered a

“knee-jerk reaction” in Treasuries, which then began to fade.

“I suspect we have probably a little bit more left in the

downdraft in yields from their recent peak back in March,” he

said. “But the intermediate to longer-term trajectory is

higher.”

Inflation expectations temporarily eased in the wake of the

jobs data with the breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury

Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) falling as

low as 2.586% from 2.661% at the previous close. It was last at

2.66%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate also rebounded

after falling. It was last at 2.474%, the highest since April

2013.

The two-year Treasury yield, which typically

moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last 2.2

basis points lower at 0.1349%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the

gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes

was little changed at 141.33 basis points

May 7 Friday 9:52 AM New York / 1352 GMT

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.015 0.0152 0.000

Six-month bills 0.0375 0.038 -0.003

Two-year note 99-251/256 0.1349 -0.022

Three-year note 100-80/256 0.2679 -0.043

Five-year note 100-4/256 0.7468 -0.049

Seven-year note 100-74/256 1.2066 -0.036

10-year note 96-52/256 1.5452 -0.016

20-year bond 95-240/256 2.1277 0.001

30-year bond 92 2.2449 0.009

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 10.50 -0.25

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 13.75 0.00

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.75 0.00

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -1.50 0.00

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.50 -0.50

spread

(By Karen Pierog)

