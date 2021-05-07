Surprisingly weak April jobs report pushes yields lower

Article content

CHICAGO — U.S. Treasury yields backed off

from two-month lows reached on Friday after the April employment

report showed a much smaller-than-expected jobs gain even as the

economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year yield, which dropped to

1.469%, the lowest since March 4, was last down 1.6 basis points

at 1.5452%, holding below a 14-month high of 1.776% reached on

March 30.

The 30-year yield tumbled to its lowest level

since March 1 at 2.158%. It was last up less than a basis point

at 2.2449%.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by only 266,000 jobs last month

after rising by 770,000 in March, the Labor Department said in

its closely watched employment report on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls advancing

by 978,000 jobs.

Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Capital

Management in Philadelphia, said the report triggered a

“knee-jerk reaction” in Treasuries, which then began to fade.

“I suspect we have probably a little bit more left in the

downdraft in yields from their recent peak back in March,” he

said. “But the intermediate to longer-term trajectory is

higher.”

Inflation expectations temporarily eased in the wake of the