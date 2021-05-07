Square’s earnings 2.5X expectations, Bitcoin revenue up 1000% in 12 months By Cointelegraph

Square’s earnings 2.5X expectations, Bitcoin revenue up 1000% in 12 months
U.S.-based financial services firm, Square Inc (NYSE:), reports that its quarterly earnings doubled analyst expectations amid booming demand for crypto assets.
Global financial data provider Refinitiv had predicted Square would see earnings of 16 cents per share in Q1 2021, but the firm ended up earning 41 cents per share. Square saw $5.06 billion in revenue, dwarfing Refinitiv’s prediction of $3.36 billion.
