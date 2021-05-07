South Korean Crypto Miners Can Enjoy Major Tax Break-in 2022 By CoinQuora



South Korean Crypto Miners Can Enjoy Major Tax Break-in 2022



Crypto miners in South Korea involved in crypto mining may enjoy a major tax break

The country’s digital currency tax regime will start in 2022

Crypto miners in South Korea may enjoy a major tax break. This can be possible when the country’s digital currency tax regime starts in 2022.

According to a report, South Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance stated new details of the country’s impending crypto tax law. It includes a plan for crypto miners to report operating costs as tax deductibles. These fees cover electricity bills. However, miners need to show how much electricity they use in their works.

The Authorities said,

“The tax of gains of over 2.5M won on ($2,230) crypto transactions would be 20% starting 2022. But any costs linked with mining actions can be deductible”

