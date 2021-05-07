Home Business Rupiah, won lead Asia FX gains; China data buoys stocks

Matilda Colman
The Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean

won both firmed by 0.5%, leading gains among Asian currencies on

Friday as the dollar backtracked ahead of key jobs data, while

Asian stocks received a boost from China’s positive economic

data.

The rupiah hit a two-month high and was headed for

its best week since early November as the country’s quarterly

economic output data on Wednesday hinted at mild recovery and as

foreign investors returned to the country’s high-yielding bonds.

An exodus of outflows, dividend repatriation pressure and

concerns about Bank Indonesia’s autonomy had seen the rupiah

slump this year, but it recently found favor among

yield-seekers as the Federal Reserve asserted a dovish stance.

As of last close, the yields on Indonesia’s benchmark

10-year bonds were down 43.6 basis points from its

March highs. On the day, yields fell 1 basis points to 6.445%.

“The rupiah is undervalued and is seeing a relief rally on

Q1 growth showing a nascent turnaround,” said Chang Wei Liang,

macro-strategist at DBS Bank.

“With positioning in the rupiah assets still relatively

light, further optimism over growth could see the currency

outperforming regional peers.”

The South Korean won had its best day in a week,

while the Malaysian ringgit, Taiwan’s dollar

and the Thai baht firmed between 0.1% to 0.3% as the

greenback eased.

U.S. payrolls data on Friday will likely confirm the

economy’s solid path to recovery from the pandemic, and even

though it could potentially stoke inflation worries, so far the

Fed has downplayed the risks of higher prices.

Meanwhile, Thailand and Taiwan shares jumped

about 1% each, while South Korea’s KOSPI rallied 0.7%

after China’s surprise export surge and solid services data for

April cemented hopes of continuing economic recovery in the

region’s top trade partner.

Heavyweight lenders propped up Singapore’s bourse

after strong quarterly results at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp

and United Overseas Bank.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Lenders drag Indonesia stocks

** Singapore Press shares tumble up to 15% after

restructuring plan

** India’s daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 414,188

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0403 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

%

Japan -0.01 -5.36 0.07 6.96

China +0.06 +1.07 0.42 -0.50

India 0.00 -0.94 0.78 6.14

Indonesia +0.23 -1.69 -0.37 -0.52

Malaysia +0.16 -2.27 0.30 -2.71

Philippines -0.04 +0.23 0.15 -11.87

S.Korea +0.46 -3.08 0.66 11.35

Singapore +0.04 -0.89 0.72 12.38

Taiwan +0.28 +2.04 1.10 16.62

Thailand +0.06 -4.01 0.96 9.50

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

