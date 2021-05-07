Rupiah, won lead Asia FX gains; China data buoys stocks

Article content

The Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean

won both firmed by 0.5%, leading gains among Asian currencies on

Friday as the dollar backtracked ahead of key jobs data, while

Asian stocks received a boost from China’s positive economic

data.

The rupiah hit a two-month high and was headed for

its best week since early November as the country’s quarterly

economic output data on Wednesday hinted at mild recovery and as

foreign investors returned to the country’s high-yielding bonds.

An exodus of outflows, dividend repatriation pressure and

concerns about Bank Indonesia’s autonomy had seen the rupiah

slump this year, but it recently found favor among

yield-seekers as the Federal Reserve asserted a dovish stance.

As of last close, the yields on Indonesia’s benchmark

10-year bonds were down 43.6 basis points from its

March highs. On the day, yields fell 1 basis points to 6.445%.

“The rupiah is undervalued and is seeing a relief rally on

Q1 growth showing a nascent turnaround,” said Chang Wei Liang,

macro-strategist at DBS Bank.

“With positioning in the rupiah assets still relatively

light, further optimism over growth could see the currency

outperforming regional peers.”

The South Korean won had its best day in a week,