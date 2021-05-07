Reeling from post-hack price slump, Easyfi reveals community compensation plan By Cointelegraph

Reeling from post-hack price slump, Easyfi reveals community compensation plan
After a devastating hack, a cross-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol has revealed today a temporary compensation plan for token holders and investors impacted by one of the largest exploits in DeFi history.
In a Tweet today, EasyFi announced their “Interim Compensation Plan,” a multi-stage process that includes immediate payments, IOU tokens, and incentive programs aimed at victims of the attack.
