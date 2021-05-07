Powerfuff’s Dove Cameron Answers 27 Questions

3. If you could collaborate with any musician — living or dead — who would you pick?

Dove: Oh fuck, that’s hard. Who would I pick? I mean, I have a big, hard-on obsession with producers — like I love Diplo, and I love Labrinth…I would actually die to work with Labrinth. I feel like if I was in a room with Labrinth for a week, that would change my life.

Ehis: MANIFEST THAT!

Dove: Oh, honey, I am on it.

Ehis: 👀👀👀

4. Describe your style in three words.

Baby fitness goth.

5. If anyone could play you in a TV show, who would you pick?

OK, Ehis, Imma talk to you like my best friend, because that’s where we’re at. [Writer’s note: I played it cool, but internally, I was fan-girling so hard.] My problem is that everyone sees me in a completely fucking different way than I actually am — which I talk about all the time. I think it’s because my energy is incredibly, what other people would call “bubbly,” but that’s not at all what it is. But I read like that. It always makes me laugh, because I got my first tattoo illegally when I was 14, I’ve been pansexual my whole life, I swear like a sailor, my love language is roasting people, I used to box-dye my hair with henna when I was 11, but people are like, “Aw, she’s a little princess, I can’t wait for her to grow out of her Disney days.” And I’m like, “WHAT THE FUCK ARE PEOPLE SEEING?” [Laughs]. I’ve always been confused about it, but I just let it happen because public perception is so far from who you are, so I’m just like, “Fuck it.” People are gonna say like, Kristin Chenoweth, but it’s gotta be someone fuckin’ weird…like I’d pick Aubrey Plaza — we have the exact same energy. Aubrey doesn’t know it yet, but we are demonically linked.

6. What was your favorite part of the “LazyBaby” music video?

It’s hard to say, because the entire day, I was just fucking around and playing and we were just capturing that. But, my overall favorite part isn’t a part, necessarily, but just the fact that I really see myself in that video. Like, for my entire career, I was trying so hard not to show myself because I really hated myself, and assumed everyone was going to hate me, so if I’m going to be in the public eye, I can’t shine light on my true essence because I would ruin everything that I built. But then the second that I started to let myself be my full, unabashed self, the more I loved my job, the more I loved myself, and the more I felt connected to my life. So, seeing myself in the “LazyBaby” video, I thought to myself, “Wow, what an arrival.” Also, the boy I kissed at the end was really cute.