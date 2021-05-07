Peloton, Energy Transfer Rise Premarket; Shake Shack Falls By Investing.com

By Peter Nurse

Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, May 7th.

Peloton (NASDAQ:) stock rose 6.6% after the exercise bike company reported a narrower fiscal third-quarter loss, with connected fitness subscriptions growing 135% to over 2.08 million in the quarter. The company also said the recall of treadmills due to safety concerns would cost just $165 million.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:) stock rose 4.7% after the pipeline giant announced it made a $2.4 billion gain from the Texas winter storm.

Shake Shack (NYSE:) stock fell 8.8% after the burger chain’s first-quarter revenue disappointed, a sign that restaurants without a significant online presence are still suffering as consumers still stay away from city centers.

Expedia (NASDAQ:) stock rose 5.6% after the online travel platform reported a smaller first-quarter loss than expected, buoyed by a surge in domestic travel and vacation-rental demand.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:) stock slumped 8.4% after faux meat maker reported a wider quarterly loss than expected, as it incurred higher freight costs, spent heavily on testing new product launches, and sold less to pandemic-hit restaurants.

Roku (NASDAQ:) stock rose 8.6% after the streaming service generated record revenues in the first quarter, doubling its profit while streaming hours increased by 1.4 billion hours over last quarter to 18.3 billion.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:) stock rose 7% after German Chancellor Angela Merkel pushed back on the U.S. proposal to waive patent protections for Covid-19 vaccine, casting doubt about the likelihood of it going ahead,

Barclays (LON:) ADR rose 2.1% after activist investor Edward Bramson sold his firm’s 6% stake in the U.K. bank, ending a stand-off with chief executive Jes Staley.

Cigna (NYSE:) stock rose 1.8% after the health insurer raised its forecasts for full-year profit and revenue, but still reiterated that it anticipates a negative earnings impact of about $1.25 per share this year from Covid-19 pandemic.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) stock rose 2.8% after the cinema chain said its business will likely improve in the coming months as the mass rollout of Covid-19 vaccines draws moviegoers back to the big screens.

Square (NYSE:) stock rose 2.4% after the payments firm beat quarterly expectations as surging demand for bitcoin fueled a jump in cryptocurrency transactions on its peer-to-peer payment service Cash App.

News Corp (NASDAQ:). stock rose 2.5% after the Wall Street Journal parent beat estimates for quarterly revenue, as the company’s digital push helped its Dow Jones unit attract more subscribers.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:) stock fell 3.3% after the online travel company reported a first-quarter loss of 39 cents per share, as the mobility restrictions to combat the Covid-19 pandemic hit business.