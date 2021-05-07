Only 266k Nonfarm Jobs Added in April, vs 978k Expected By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Geoffrey Smith
Investing.com — The U.S. economy created far fewer jobs in April than estimated, casting doubt over the strength of the economic recovery.
The :Labor Department said only 226,000 net were added through the middle of last month, compared to expectations for a number just under 1 million. In addition, the March payrolls gain was revised down by a whopping 146,000 to 770,000.
The rose to 6.1% of the workforce from 6.0% in March. Analysts had expected it to fall to 5.8%.
