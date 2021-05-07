Only 266k Nonfarm Jobs Added in April, vs 978k Expected By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Reuters.

By Geoffrey Smith 

Investing.com — The U.S. economy created far fewer jobs in April than estimated, casting doubt over the strength of the economic recovery. 

The :Labor Department said only 226,000 net were added through the middle of last month, compared to expectations for a number just under 1 million. In addition, the March payrolls gain was revised down by a whopping 146,000 to 770,000.

The rose to 6.1% of the workforce from 6.0% in March. Analysts had expected it to fall to 5.8%.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR