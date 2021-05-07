Oil prices set for weekly gain despite India virus surge

Article content

NEW YORK — Oil prices were little changed on Friday as the COVID-19 crisis in India worsened but prices were set for a weekly gain against the backdrop of optimism over a global economic recovery.

Brent crude futures were up 13 cents, or 0.2%, at $68.22 a barrel by 11:27 a.m. ET (1527 GMT) and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $64.80.

Both Brent and WTI are on track for second consecutive weekly gains as easing restrictions on movement in the United States and Europe, recovering factory operations and coronavirus vaccinations pave the way for a revival in fuel demand.

“Oil prices might still have a positive second consecutive week, but it is nothing to get energy traders excited that oil will break away from its tightening trading range. Oil’s short-term outlook remains very mixed,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA said.

In China, data showed export growth accelerated unexpectedly in April while a private survey pointed to strong expansion in service sector activity.

However, crude imports by the world’s biggest buyer fell 0.2% in April from a year earlier to 40.36 million tonnes, or 9.82 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest since December.