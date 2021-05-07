Oil prices climb as China, U.S. economic data lift markets

Article content

SINGAPORE — Oil prices recovered after a 1% dip in the previous session on buoyant economic data from China and the United States, even as the surging COVID-19 pandemic in India capped prices.

Brent crude futures for July were at $68.40 a barrel by 0616 GMT, up 31 cents, or 0.5%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for June rose 29 cents, or 0.5%, to $65.

Both Brent and WTI are on track for a second weekly gain as easing restrictions on movement in the United States and Europe, recovering factory operations and coronavirus vaccinations pave the way for a revival in fuel demand, while pent-up summer travel is likely to give gasoline and jet fuel consumption a further boost.

In China, data showed export growth unexpectedly accelerated in April while a private survey pointed to a strong expansion in service sector activity.

However, crude imports of the world’s biggest buyer fell 0.2% in April from a year earlier to 40.36 million tonnes, or 9.82 million barrels per day, the lowest since December.

“The import figure isn’t the best,” said economist Howie Lee at Singaporean lender OCBC, adding that a fall in operating rates at independent refiners in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong last month may have caused the decline.