Oil Heads for Back-to-Back Weekly Gain as Commodities Power On

(Bloomberg) — Oil headed for a second straight weekly advance as investors bet on rising energy demand amid a broad rally in commodities.

West Texas Intermediate was 0.3% higher in early Asian trading, after dropping on Thursday. The U.S. benchmark has risen 2% this week and is on pace for the first back-to-back weekly rise since early March as vaccine-aided economic activity picks up in the U.S. and Europe. That’s offsetting concern about resurgent coronavirus waves elsewhere, including key importer India.

Crude has rallied in 2021 as investors target assets that will prosper on the recovery from the pandemic. The gains were buttressed by supply cuts from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, although these are now being relaxed, and record monetary support from the Federal Reserve. U.S. payrolls data later Friday will yield fresh insights into the rebound.

Oil’s powerful climb forms part of a wide advance in raw materials that has propelled the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index to the highest level since 2011. With copper approaching a record, that gauge is on course for its fifth consecutive weekly rise, the best run of gains since August.

Global benchmark Brent came close to breaking through $70 a barrel this week, getting to within 5 cents of that mark on Wednesday and hitting the highest intra-day level since mid-March. It’s also headed for consecutive weekly gains.

