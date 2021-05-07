Nokia Announces Blockchain-Based Data Marketplace By CoinQuora



Nokia Announces Blockchain-Based Data Marketplace



Nokia (NYSE:) has announced the Nokia Data Marketplace launch.

The company declared that clients could participate in the network of blockchain.

Nokia is a Smartphone maker company that has announced the Nokia Data Marketplace launch. Moreover, Nokia Data Marketplace is the enterprise-grade blockchain-based data marketplace infrastructure service of the company.

Recently, Nokia’s new blockchain service has reportedly provided data analysis and transactions within the framework of a secure private, permissioned blockchain infrastructure, according to the post on Nokia.

More so, Nokia declared that clients could participate in the network of blockchain. However, it leverages the advantages of decentralized technology for trusted data transfer.

The announcement adds,