Newscrypto Joins Forces With CipherBlade on Blockchain Forensics By CoinQuora



Newscrypto Joins Forces With CipherBlade on Blockchain Forensics



Newscrypto announced joining forces with top cryptocurrency players to bring many people to space and make it accepted.

Newscrypto, a provider of crypto trading solutions, said it teamed up with CipherBlade to improve knowledge around compliance standards. CypherBlade is specialized in blockchain forensics and tracking cryptocurrencies in investigations.

Newscrypto noted that it would leverage CipherBlade’s ‘know-how’ to improve its mission to develop a global analytical ecosystem. This will help create a seamless and straightforward financial environment for crypto investors.

Moreover, Newscrypto’s self-described goal to be ‘Bloomberg’ of cryptocurrencies has improved the firm to build a crypto-orientated platform.

