Myanmar junta says seeks stability before allowing ASEAN envoy visit By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators are seen before a clash with security forces in Taze, Sagaing Region, Myanmar April 7, 2021, in this image obtained by Reuters. Photo obtained by REUTERS.
(Reuters) – Myanmar’s ruling junta is focusing on creating a stable situation in the country before agreeing to allow a visit by a Southeast Asian envoy, as part of a five-point consensus agreed by regional leaders last month, an official said on Friday.
Major Kaung Htet San, a spokesman for the ruling military council, told a televised briefing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which Myanmar is a member, wanted to send a special representative and Myanmar would “cooperate regarding that envoy” when a certain level of security and stability had been achieved.
